MALAYSIA PRESS-JCY sees better results in FY2014-The Edge
July 22, 2013 / 12:01 AM / in 4 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-JCY sees better results in FY2014-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hard disk drive (HDD) component maker JCY International Bhd expects sales and earnings to pick up in the second half to at least “break even” for the 2013 financial year (FY2013) ending September 30. The group incurred losses of 46.51 million ringgit ($14.57 mln) for first half ended March 31.

Finance director James Wong said he is optimistic about the group’s performance in FY2013 for a “better upcoming financial year”.

“We are positive about the industry outlook as we see to break even for FY2013. Moving forward, we see improvements in earnings due to certain success, which can only be attained in the next financial year (FY2014),” said Wong in an interview with The Edge Financial Daily.- The Edge

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.1925 Malaysian ringgit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
