MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's JCY to cut 5,000 jobs in Malaysia over next 3 to 5 years-The Sun
#Computer Hardware
May 22, 2015 / 1:10 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's JCY to cut 5,000 jobs in Malaysia over next 3 to 5 years-The Sun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian hard disk drive maker, JCY International Bhd plans to cut its labour force in Malaysia from 14,000 to 9,000 over the next three to five years, The Sun reported on Friday, citing executive director James Wong.

“If we successfully reduce our workforce by 5,000 over the next three to five years, potentially our savings on labour cots can be 100 million ringgit ($27.83 million) per year,” Wong was quoted as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.5930 ringgit Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

