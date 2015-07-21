FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Khazanah may pump in more funds to keep Malaysia Airlines afloat-Business Times
July 21, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Khazanah may pump in more funds to keep Malaysia Airlines afloat-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd may pump in 1-2 billion ringgit ($263-$526 million) to keep the new Malaysia Airlines Bhd afloat, the Business Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The injection of fund will come at the end of a three-year restructuring plan and is on top of the 6 billion ringgit investment by Khazanah to revive the national carrier, the Business Times reported.

Khazanah’s official were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.8060 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

