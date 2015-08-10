FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Themed Attractions ready to float shares-New Straits Times
#Financials
August 10, 2015 / 12:38 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Themed Attractions ready to float shares-New Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia’s Themed Attractions Resorts & Hotels Sdn Bhd is ready to float its shares on the local bourse after amassing development in its portfolio valued at more than 5 billion ringgit ($1.27 billion), New Straits Times reported on Monday, citing group managing director and CEO Tunku Ahead Burhanuddin.

“We are working towards a listing,” he was quoted as saying. “What we have done in the last two to three years is to expand out portfolio and broaden our value creations within our hotel and theme park business.”

Themed Attractions is owned by Malaysia’s state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.9250 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)

