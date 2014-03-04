MALAYSIA-PRESS-KLIA2 budget terminal yet to get compliance certificate- The Edge

Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd has yet to receive the certificate of completion and compliance (CCC) for the KLIA2 terminal in Sepang from its main contractor, the joint venture between UEM Construction Sdn Bhd and Bina Puri Holdings.

The issuance of the CCC was initially scheduled for Jan 31, then postponed to Feb 28.

Sources close to the matter said the airport operator has yet to receive the CCC from the contractor, but has allowed the confirmed tenants such as retailer, government agencies and airlines at the new low-cost terminal to start renovation works.

