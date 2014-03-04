FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA-PRESS-KLIA2 budget terminal yet to get compliance certificate- The Edge
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-KLIA2 budget terminal yet to get compliance certificate- The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd has yet to receive the certificate of completion and compliance (CCC) for the KLIA2 terminal in Sepang from its main contractor, the joint venture between UEM Construction Sdn Bhd and Bina Puri Holdings.

The issuance of the CCC was initially scheduled for Jan 31, then postponed to Feb 28.

Sources close to the matter said the airport operator has yet to receive the CCC from the contractor, but has allowed the confirmed tenants such as retailer, government agencies and airlines at the new low-cost terminal to start renovation works.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.