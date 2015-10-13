MALAYSIA PRESS-Hong Kong-based firm looking to buy stake in Malaysia's K&N Kenanga - The Star

Hong Kong-based Yue Xiu Securities Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Yuexiu Group owned by the Guangzhou municipal government, is looking to acquire roughly 10 percent stake in K&N Kenanga Holdings Bhd, The Star reported, citing sources.

The securities arm has plans to purchase Deutsche Bank AG’s 8.84 percent stake in the bank and buy the rest from the open market, the daily said.

K&N Kenanga is Malaysia's largest independent investment bank while Yuexiu Group is the largest state-owned entity in Guangzhou in terms of asset size. (bit.ly/1OuuZzb)

