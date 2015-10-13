FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Hong Kong-based firm looking to buy stake in Malaysia's K&N Kenanga - The Star
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2015 / 1:08 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Hong Kong-based firm looking to buy stake in Malaysia's K&N Kenanga - The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hong Kong-based Yue Xiu Securities Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Yuexiu Group owned by the Guangzhou municipal government, is looking to acquire roughly 10 percent stake in K&N Kenanga Holdings Bhd, The Star reported, citing sources.

The securities arm has plans to purchase Deutsche Bank AG’s 8.84 percent stake in the bank and buy the rest from the open market, the daily said.

K&N Kenanga is Malaysia's largest independent investment bank while Yuexiu Group is the largest state-owned entity in Guangzhou in terms of asset size. (bit.ly/1OuuZzb)

---

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.