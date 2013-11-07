FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA-PRESS-KPJ to develop 10 hospitals for $314 mln -The Edge
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 7, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-KPJ to develop 10 hospitals for $314 mln -The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KPJ Healthcare Bhd expects to add another 10 hospitals worth 1 billion ringgit ($314.39 million)to its current network of hospitals over the next five years.

KPJ Managing Director Amiruddin Abdul Satar said its 23 hospitals nationwide have more than 3,000 beds and with the additional 10 hospitals, there will be a further 1,500 beds.

He said the expansion will further cement KPJ’s position as market leader with a share of 25 percent in the domestic private healthcare sector.

“The total of 10 projects will be worth 1 billion ringgit. But each hospital will have a different value depending on the size and location,” he said after the KPJ’s 12 Healthcare Conference.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.