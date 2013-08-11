FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Kulim's New Britain Palm Oil listing hits snag-The Edge
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 12, 2013

MALAYSIA PRESS-Kulim's New Britain Palm Oil listing hits snag-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New Britain Palm Oil Ltd independent directors’ decision to unanimously reject the 20 percent partial offer launched by Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd may have thrown a spanner in the latter’s plan to list the plantation firm in Singapore.

Kulim proposed last month to launch a partial offer to acquire up to 20 percent equity interest, or about 30 million shares, in New Britain Palm Oil, for 165 million pounds or 5.50 pounds per share.

However, Kulim is facing an uphill task to raise its stake in the London-listed plantation firm, which owns plantations in Papua New Guinea. New Britain Palm Oil’s independent directors last Thursday advised shareholders to reject the partial offer.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
