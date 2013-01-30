FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Mah Sing eyes 5 bln rgt projects-The Star
January 30, 2013 / 1:41 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Mah Sing eyes 5 bln rgt projects-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mah Sing Group Bhd’s vision is to become one of the largest lifestyle developers in the Iskandar Development Region (IDR) with a minimum gross development value (GDV) of at least 5 billion ringgit ($1.62 billion) over the next few years.

It is targeting mainly foreigners and will be opening a sales gallery in Singapore after the Chinese New Year celebration.

“We want to be one of the big players in Johor. We have done our homework and want to target homes for students and families around Educity. We see the Iskandar region thriving and a great beneficiary because of its proximity to Singapore,” Mah Sing group managing director Leong Hoy Kum told StarBiz.- The Star

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.079 ringgit

