MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Malakoff sees IPO leading to acquisitions - The Malaysian Reserve

Malakoff Corporation Bhd, Malaysia’s largest independent power producer, will be eyeing new assets after its 2.74 billion ringgit ($739 million) IPO this May, The Malaysian Reserve reported on Tuesday, citing director Che Khalib Mohamad Noh.

Che Khalib, who is also group managing director of MMC Corporation Bhd, which holds a controlling stake in Malakoff, did not elaborate on details of assets that the company is eyeing, the financial paper added.

