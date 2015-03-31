FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Malakoff sees IPO leading to acquisitions - The Malaysian Reserve
March 31, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Malakoff sees IPO leading to acquisitions - The Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malakoff Corporation Bhd, Malaysia’s largest independent power producer, will be eyeing new assets after its 2.74 billion ringgit ($739 million) IPO this May, The Malaysian Reserve reported on Tuesday, citing director Che Khalib Mohamad Noh.

Che Khalib, who is also group managing director of MMC Corporation Bhd, which holds a controlling stake in Malakoff, did not elaborate on details of assets that the company is eyeing, the financial paper added.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.7090 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)

