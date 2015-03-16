FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Khazanah under pressure over MAS layoff plan-The Edge
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2015 / 1:11 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Khazanah under pressure over MAS layoff plan-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Khazanah Nasional Bhd is under pressure to abandon a bid to lay off as much as one-third of the workforce of Malaysian Airline System Bhd’s (MAS) as one of its unions calls for a nationwide protest against the move.

According to documents seen by The Edge Financial Daily, the National Union of Flight Attendants Malaysia (Nufam), which represents about 3,500 cabin crew members, had sent out a notice of intention to the government to stage a picket in protest against plans by Khazanah to lay off 6,000 MAS staff as part of a 6 billion ringgit ($1.62 billion) restructuring plan to revive the loss-making national airline after it was hit by two air disasters last year.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.7030 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.