MALAYSIA PRESS-Khazanah under pressure over MAS layoff plan-The Edge

Khazanah Nasional Bhd is under pressure to abandon a bid to lay off as much as one-third of the workforce of Malaysian Airline System Bhd’s (MAS) as one of its unions calls for a nationwide protest against the move.

According to documents seen by The Edge Financial Daily, the National Union of Flight Attendants Malaysia (Nufam), which represents about 3,500 cabin crew members, had sent out a notice of intention to the government to stage a picket in protest against plans by Khazanah to lay off 6,000 MAS staff as part of a 6 billion ringgit ($1.62 billion) restructuring plan to revive the loss-making national airline after it was hit by two air disasters last year.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.7030 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)