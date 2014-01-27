FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Malaysian Resources to announce REIT proposal-The Edge Financial Daily
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 27, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Malaysian Resources to announce REIT proposal-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd (MRCB) is going to undertake a real estate investment trust (REIT) exercise sooner than thought, as sources noted that the company look to announce a REIT proposal as early as this week.

Talk of MRCB planning a REIT has been going on the past few months, as management said it is exploring options to rationalise its asset base and east its debt load.

Such options include the creation of a REIT as well as the disposal of its 30 percent interest in the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) concession.

Imran Salim, chief operating officer, told The Edge weekly three weeks ago that the management had mapped out plans to monetise its assets and make MRCB a more property-centric entity.

“We have quality income-generating assets and we are getting good yields out of them. If it happens, we would prefer to go to the market with at least a 3 billion ringgit ($900.23 million) REIT, which is sizeable and possesses enough visibility to attract foreign investors,” says Imran.-The Edge Financial Daily

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 3.3325 Malaysian ringgit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.