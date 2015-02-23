FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-MAS to issue termination letters for job cuts soon-The Edge
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-MAS to issue termination letters for job cuts soon-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia Airlines is finalising plans to issue termination letters to staff identified for 6,000 job cuts under the airline’s restructuring exercise, The Edge reported on Monday, quoting sources.

Each existing staff member will receive at least one letter, and those re-instated into the new company - Malaysia Airlines Bhd - will receive two letters, said The Edge.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

