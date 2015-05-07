MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia Airlines, Brahim miss cut-off date for negotiations-The Edge

National carrier Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has passed the cut-off date of April 30 to wrap up negotiations with Brahim’s Holdings Bhd on a new catering agreement, The Edge Financial Daily reported on Thursday, quoting sources.

The delay was because MAS and its owner Khazanah Nasional had still not decided on the billing method for in-flight meals, The Edge said, adding that the new contract with Brahim’s could be for a much-lower period of five years compared to 25 years for the present contract.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)