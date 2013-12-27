MALAYSIA-PRESS-Off market Maxis share deal for debt rating purposes- The Edge

The recent crossing of shares in Maxis Bhd was to facilitate an internal restructuring to get the best debt rating for its controlling shareholder, said industry executives familiar with the deal, dismissing speculation that tycoon Ananda Krishnan is selling out of the country’s biggest mobile operator.

The tycoon remains in control of Maxis following the off-market deal, involving a 65 percent stake for 34.13 billion ringgit.

“It is an internal restructuring to get the best debt rating. He (Ananda) is still in control,” said an industry executive familiar with Maxis’ planned debt restructuring.

