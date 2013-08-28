FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Cost cuts said to be in the offing at Maxis-The Star
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 28, 2013 / 12:20 AM / in 4 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-Cost cuts said to be in the offing at Maxis-The Star

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

link.reuters.com/xur62v

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Sustainable Energy Development Authority seeks extra 1 pct levy-The Star

link.reuters.com/wur62v

----

Govt may include GST in October budget-Malaysian Reserve

The government is expected to announce major fiscal policy changes that may include the goods and services tax (GST) in the upcoming October budget to trim widening fiscal deficit that has hit 14.9 billion ringgit ($4.48 billion).

Ministry of Finance secretary general Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah said a slew of fiscal reforms are being discussed to bolster the country’s monetary position.

“I am not ruling out (the GST), it is in the pipeline. But let us wait for the budget. It is a whole package for everybody,” Mohd Irwan told The Malaysian Reserve in an interview at his office in Putrajaya on Tuesday.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)

($1 = 3.3085 Malaysian ringgit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.