MALAYSIA PRESS-MBSB, Muamalat looking at possible merger - The Star

Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) is looking to merge with Bank Muamalat Malaysia as part of its plan to obtain a full-fledged Islamic banking license, The Star reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The merged entity may see 40 percent of its stake held by the public, with the rest owned by the Employees Provident Fund and DRB-Hicom Bhd, which are MBSB’s and Muamalat’s largest shareholders respectively, The Star said.

