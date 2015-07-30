FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-MBSB, Muamalat looking at possible merger - The Star
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-MBSB, Muamalat looking at possible merger - The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) is looking to merge with Bank Muamalat Malaysia as part of its plan to obtain a full-fledged Islamic banking license, The Star reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The merged entity may see 40 percent of its stake held by the public, with the rest owned by the Employees Provident Fund and DRB-Hicom Bhd, which are MBSB’s and Muamalat’s largest shareholders respectively, The Star said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

