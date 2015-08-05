FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia Building Society gets nod for merger talks-New Straits Times
August 5, 2015 / 12:29 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia Building Society gets nod for merger talks-New Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian lender Malaysia Building Society Bhd has verbally obtained the central bank’s nod to talk to standalone Islamic bank Bank Muamalat about a possible merger, New Straits Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

A merger would create the country’s largest standalone Islamic bank with combined assets of more than 50 billion Malaysian ringgit ($12.9 billion), the paper reported.

Officials at Malaysia Building Society were not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.8730 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)

