MALAYSIA-PRESS-MHB bags contract worth up to $658.41 mln-The Edge
October 8, 2013 / 12:12 AM / 4 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-MHB bags contract worth up to $658.41 mln-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia Marine Heavy Engineering Bhd and its technical partner, Technip, have secured a substantial contract from Petronas Carigali Bhd for an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) job.

While the actual value of the contract was not disclosed, Technip described it as anything between euro250 mln (1.07 bln rgt) and euro500 mln (2.1 bln rgt) as substantial.

MHB said its subsidiary, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE), along with Technip, had received the contract for the development of two gas fileds in Block SK316.

The fields are located approcimately 180km north of Bintulu, Sarawak, at a water depth of 104m.- The Edge.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 3.1895 Malaysian ringgits Reuters

