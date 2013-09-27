FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-MRCB mulls divestment of highway
September 27, 2013

MALAYSIA PRESS-MRCB mulls divestment of highway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd (MRCB), which is now under the helm of entrepreneur Mohamad Salim Fateh Din, is mulling the divestment of its 30 percent stake in Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (Duke), sources said.

It is understood that MRCB is seeking a valuation of between 180 million ringgit to 200 million ringgit for its 30 percent stake in Duke, which has started to generate a healthy cash flow and met its internal rate of returns.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
