MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's MSM plans to build $260 mln sugar refinery-The Star
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 27, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's MSM plans to build $260 mln sugar refinery-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian sugar refiner MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd plans to expand its business by building a 1.1 billion ringgit ($260.36 million) refinery in the southern state of Johor, The Star reported on Thursday, citing group chief executive officer Sheikh Awab Sheikh Abod.

The company is also planning to buy mills and a plantation from a state-owned Indonesian sugar producer, the English daily reported quoting Sheikh Awab, without revealing the identity of the Indonesian firm.

For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1Jza8Y7

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 4.2250 ringgit Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

