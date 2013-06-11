MALAYSIA PRESS-O&G subsidy could be cut first-The Malaysian Reserve

With a target to cut the national subsidy bill by more than 4 bln rgt ($1.28 bln) before the end of the year, the government gave signals that the first to get the cut could be the oil and gas (O&G) subsidy.

At the 17th Asian Oil and Gas Conference 2013 in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) chief executive officer (CEO) Shamsul Azhar Abbas called subsidies as a “poisoned chalice” that distorts the true picture of energy pricing.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Mohd Najib Razak also went on similar lines, voicing an urgency to rework the pricing of goods that has enjoyed substantial subsidies in the past.

In his speech, Najib told the country that “we must do more” to rationalize subsidies among other things. These comments are an indication of readiness for the rationalization of the O&G subsidy, which many economists and analysts have been saying the country needs to do sooner rather than later. -The Malaysian Reserve.

($1 = 3.1285 Malaysian ringgits)

