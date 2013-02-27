FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Felda Global evaluating 12 potential asset buys-The Edge
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 27, 2013 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-Felda Global evaluating 12 potential asset buys-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, which posted a 39 percent drop in net profit for the financial year ended December 31 (FY12), is evaluating at least 12 potential acquisitions that could help boost future earnings.

The group is implementing several efficiency measures to counter lower crude palm oil (CPO) prices.

“Our entire corporate finance team is hard at work looking at these proposals,” Felda Global Venture (FGV) chief executive officer (CEO)-designate Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of the group’s full-year earnings briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier, FGV group president Sabri Ahmad had said the group will adhere to strict and rigorous thresholds to ensure that these acquisitions benefit the group. He declined to reveal details of the potential asset purchases.-The Edge

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.