MALAYSIA PRESS-Felda, Sime Darby & Wilmar shortlisted for NBPOL stake- The Edge
July 8, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Felda, Sime Darby & Wilmar shortlisted for NBPOL stake- The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 (Reuters) - Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, Sime Darby Bhd and Singapore-listed Wilmar International Ltd have been shortlisted from a list of seven potential bidders for a 49 percent stake in London-listed New Britain Palm Oil Ltd held by Kulim (M) Bhd, said sources close to the matter. The deal is worth about 3 billion ringgit ($942.51 million).

-The Edge

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 3.1830 Malaysian Ringgit)

