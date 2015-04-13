FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Two Hong Kong investors propose concrete deck island in Malaysia- Edge Financial Daily
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Two Hong Kong investors propose concrete deck island in Malaysia- Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Two Hong Kong investors have proposed to the Penang state government in Malaysia to build a concrete deck island measuring 2,500 hectares in a land swap deal, The Edge Financial Daily reported on Monday, quoting an unidentified source.

They have offered private financing solution to the 27 billion ringgit ($7.35 billion) Penang Transport Master Plan by building the concrete island platform, dubbed Menapolis, the source was quoted as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.6720 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.