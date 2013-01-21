FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Petronas still eyeing Cambodia -The Edge
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2013 / 1:51 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Petronas still eyeing Cambodia -The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

After closing the last of its 19 petrol stations in Cambodia in April 2010, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is again eyeing the country’s oil and gas (O&G) sector.

According to Petronas president and chief executive officer Shamsul Azhar Abbas, the Malaysian national oil company will deliberate on the merits of re-entering the Indochinese nation should the company be able to work out a win-win deal with the Cambodian authorities.

“We will consider participating in Cambodia’s O&G sector if there are opportunities which are of interest and mutual value to both Petronas and Cambodia,” Shamsul told The Edge.

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Asean iron & steel associations seek FTA review-The Star

link.reuters.com/syc45t

----

Tune eyes insurance firms in Indonesia, Thailand -The Star

link.reuters.com/ryc45t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.