MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Qualitas to decide between IPO route, business sale-The Edge Financial Daily

Malaysia’s healthcare group, Qualitas Healthcare Corp Bhd, will make a decision this week regarding the optimum route that will benefit its business, either via listing or outright business sale, the Edge Financial Daily reported on Monday, citing one unnamed source.

“The negotiations are still ongoing between Qualitas and the relevant parties,” the source was quoted as saying.

Qualitas announced on Dec. 3 its plans to list on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange in an initial public offering that bankers expect will raise up to $200 million mid-2015.

Qualita was not immediately available for comment.

