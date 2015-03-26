FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Qualitas may buy S'pore unit of India's Fortis Healthcare-The Star
March 26, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Qualitas may buy S'pore unit of India's Fortis Healthcare-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian private healthcare firm Qualitas Healthcare Corp Bhd, which has temporarily halted its listing plan on the local bourse, is in talks to buy Singapore’s Radlink-Asia Pte Ltd, The Star reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

The report comes after Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd , Asia’s largest hospital operator by stock market value, recently scrapped a proposal to buy Radlink-Asia, a unit of India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd, for 346.53 million ringgit ($94.17 million).

Officials at Qualitas were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1EGJeap

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.6800 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

