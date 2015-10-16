FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Qualitas Medical keeps IPO dream alive
October 16, 2015 / 12:47 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Qualitas Medical keeps IPO dream alive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian healthcare firm Qualitas Medical Group (IPO-QUAL.KL) intends to come back to the market with an initial public offering (IPO) by next year after aborting a planned share sale earlier this year, The Star reported on Friday, citing chairman and managing director Noorul Ameen Mohamed Ishack.

The company had previously planned to launch its IPO in April, but shelved the corporate exercise due to the unfavourable market conditions then, The Star reported.

For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1jF3ZQg

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
