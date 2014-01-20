FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA-PRESS-C.bank proposes banks to introduce prime financing rate-Financial Daily
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 20, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-C.bank proposes banks to introduce prime financing rate-Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has proposed that banks introduce a prime financing rate (PFR) to replace the base lending rate (BLR) as the reference for pricing retail loans, bankers said.

BNM briefed senior bankers last Thursday on its proposal for a new reference rate framework for the industry to price retail loans. The briefing was chaired by governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

“It was proposed that a PFR - set by the respective banks - replace the BLR for the pricing of all retail loans,” said a retail banker who spoke to The Edge Financial Daily on condition of anonymity.

This suggest that banks will quote their lending rates as “PFR plus (a spread)”, rather than the current practice of “BLR minus (a spread)”, he said.

The PFR of each bank would be calculated based on the benchmark cost of funds plus the statutory reserve requirement (SRR), he said. The spread will reflect the bank’s profit margin, operating costs and credit risk, among other things. -The Edge Financial Daily

----

PREVIOUS ITEM:

Protasco eyes Libya jobs to lift overseas earnings-Business Times

link.reuters.com/suk26v

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.