MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's RHB may sell insurance arm - The Star
April 17, 2015 / 12:51 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's RHB may sell insurance arm - The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian lender RHB Capital Bhd may dispose of or reduce its interest in its insurance arm, RHB Insurance Bhd, The Star reported, citing unidentified sources.

The insurance arm contributed only 3 percent to the group’s earnings, the report added, citing sources. RHB Capital made a net profit of 2.04 billion ringgit ($561.67 million) last year, 11.3 percent higher than a year earlier, Thomson Reuters Eikon data shows.

A RHB official was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. (bit.ly/1G1vc9l)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 3.6320 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
