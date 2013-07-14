MALAYSIA PRESS-RHB Bank MD resigns, three top seats empty-The Edge Malaysia

RHB Bank Bhd managing director Johari Abdul Muid tendered his resignation last Thursday, sources say. His resignation comes some three months before his contract at the bank ends.

Johari’s exit from RHB Bank means there will soon be three top seats empty at the country’s fifth largest banking group, unless it moves quickly to fill them up.

The RHB group - in which the Employees Provident Fund is the biggest shareholder - does not have a chief executive officer for its recently enlarged investment bank, RHB Investment Bank Bhd, or its Islamic Bank, RHB Islamic Bank Bhd.

Sources say RHB group managing director Kellee Kam may take up Johari’s position, in an additional role. Another possible contender is Sulaiman Tahir, who is currently an executive director at CIMB Bank Bhd.-The Edge Malaysia.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Boustead to buy back plantation REIT-The Star

link.reuters.com/teg69t

----

Final studies for KL-S‘pore high-speed rail-Business Times

link.reuters.com/qeg69t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.