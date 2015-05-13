FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-China's SAIC to invest up to $278 mln in Malaysia's Weststar Maxus -The Star
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 13, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-China's SAIC to invest up to $278 mln in Malaysia's Weststar Maxus -The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, one of the big-four automotive companies in China, is taking up a 49 percent stake in Malaysian commercial vehicle distributor Weststar Maxus Sdn Bhd, The Star reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the deal.

SAIC, which is the biggest commercial vehicle maker in China and a Fortune Global 500 company, will take up the stake in a deal worth up to 1 billion ringgit ($278.2 million) and jointly establish an assembly plant in Malaysia, the report said.

Officials from the Weststar Group were not immediately available to comment.

bit.ly/1QHq508 $1 = 3.5940 ringgit Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
