MALAYSIA PRESS-Salcon mulls joint venture offers by China companies-Malaysian Reserve
July 2, 2013 / 12:56 AM / in 4 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-Salcon mulls joint venture offers by China companies-Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Water treatment specialist Salcon Berhad says it is considering several offers from Chinese water companies to form a joint venture that would allow a listing of its water assets in China.

Its executive director Leong Kok Wah said the company is still pursuing a China listing through strategic acquisition of assets but progress has been slow.

“We have been approached by a few groups. We are considering getting the capacity through mergers, acquisitions or strategic partnerships in order to get listed in China,” he said.

Currently Salcon’s combined capacity is 1,200 million litres daily (MLD) through seven water treatment and two wastewater concessions in Shandong, Zheijang, Fujian and Jiangsu for 30 years. -Malaysian Reserve

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
