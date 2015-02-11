FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Scomi to bid for $4.2 bln monorail jobs
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
February 11, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Scomi to bid for $4.2 bln monorail jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian train maker Scomi Engineering Bhd will bid for new monorail jobs in Asia and South America worth around 15 billion ringgit ($4.19 billion), New Straits Times reported on Wednesday, quoting CEO Kanesan Veluppillai.

The company is upbeat on getting the projects which are expected to be called over the next 18 months, Veluppillai was quoted as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.5835 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.