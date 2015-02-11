MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Scomi to bid for $4.2 bln monorail jobs

Malaysian train maker Scomi Engineering Bhd will bid for new monorail jobs in Asia and South America worth around 15 billion ringgit ($4.19 billion), New Straits Times reported on Wednesday, quoting CEO Kanesan Veluppillai.

The company is upbeat on getting the projects which are expected to be called over the next 18 months, Veluppillai was quoted as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.5835 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)