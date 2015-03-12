FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Star Publications said to eye U.S asset-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Star Publications (Malaysia) Bhd, a Malaysian newspaper-to-radio stations media group, is said to be in talks to buy an American asset involved in the events and exhibition business, The Edge Financial Daily reported, citing unnamed sources. “The potential acquisition could be undertaken by one of the two companies that Star Publications currently owns in that (events and exhibition) industry,” one of the sources said. Cityneon Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Star Publications in Singapore, and I.Star Ideas Factory Sdn Bhd are in the events and exhibition industry.

Star Publication’s officials were not immediately available to comment when Reuters contacted.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
