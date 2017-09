link.reuters.com/num25v

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Axiata open to future acquisitions, says CEO-The Sun

link.reuters.com/mum25v

----

Power rate hike to have minimal impact on inflation-Business Times

link.reuters.com/jum25v

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 3.2160 Malaysian ringgit)