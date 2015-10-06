FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Tenaga aims to fully own 1MDB's Edra power unit-New Straits Times
October 6, 2015 / 1:03 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Tenaga aims to fully own 1MDB's Edra power unit-New Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd intends to wholly own state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s power unit Edra Global Energy Bhd rather than be a co-owner or part of a consortium, New Straits Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

“This is because we aim to become a leading independent power producer and player in the region,” New Straits Times quoted a source with the utility as saying, adding that the chances of Tenaga emerging as the sole owner of Edra appeared to be good.

Tenaga representatives were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

---

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

