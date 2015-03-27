FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Texchem may list food and beverage unit-The Star
March 27, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Texchem may list food and beverage unit-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia’s Texchem Resources Bhd, the owner of several Japanese restaurant chains, is mulling a plan to consolidate its food business and list the enlarged division on the local bourse, the Star reported on Friday, citing Group Executive Chairman Fumihiko Konishi.

"We will consolidate our restaurant division into Texchem Restaurant Systems Sdn Bhd, including our 70.35 percent stake in Sushi Kin Sdn Bhd, and we plan to list it in five to six years down the road," Konishi was quoted as saying. (bit.ly/1H25rSY)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

