MALAYSIA PRESS-TH Heavy and McDermott finalise joint venture-The Edge Financial Daily
October 4, 2013 / 1:01 AM / in 4 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-TH Heavy and McDermott finalise joint venture-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TH Heavy Engineering Bhd and McDermott International Inc have formalised their joint-venture (JV) following the approval of THHE’s shareholders at an annual general meeting (AGM) on June 3 this year.

Both parties had earlier announced a JV company with a 50:50 ownership to provide engineering solutions for offshore oil and gas (O&G) fabrication works.

This follows the swapping of McDermott’s 30 percent stake in its locally incorporated Berlian McDermott Sdn Bhd, a transport and installation company in the offshore O&G sector, for a 30 percent stake in TH Fabricators Sdn Bhd.

The companies said in a joint statement on Thursday that the JV would specifically focus on meeting the increasing needs of energy clients in Malaysia.-The Edge Financial Daily.

Bursa starts gold futures trade-Business Times

Khazanah to take 20 pct stake in Inari-Business Times

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

