MALAYSIA PRESS-Top Glove aims to capture 30 pct of world nitrile glove market-Malaysian Reserve
October 2, 2013 / 12:06 AM / 4 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Top Glove aims to capture 30 pct of world nitrile glove market-Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Top Glove Corp Bhd aims to corner 30 percent of the world’s nitrile glove segment which is expected to churn out 3 billion ringgit ($927.50 million) in revenue by December 2015.

Its chairman Lim Wee Chai said the company currently controls 25 percent of the global share of synthetic gloves that is fast gaining popularity.

”At the moment we have achieved 30 percent of the world rubber glove (segment) and now our team has set a target to achieve 30 percent of the synthetic nitrile glove.

“There is a huge potential for us, but it is very challenging to meet the target,” Lim told the media after attending the Federation of Malaysia Manufacturers’ (FMM) Innovation Conference 2013 in Petaling Jaya on Tuesday.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.2345 Malaysian ringgit

