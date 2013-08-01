FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-UMW gets shareholder nod for oil&gas listing-Malaysian Reserve
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2013 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-UMW gets shareholder nod for oil&gas listing-Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UMW Oil and Gas Corp Bhd (UMW-OG), the wholly owned oil and gas (O&G) subsidiary of UMW Holdings Bhd, on Thursday received shareholders’ approval to proceed with its listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia.

The decision was reached at UHB’s EGM in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. However, further details on the proposed listing were not made available to the media.

“We have a substantial show of hands from shareholders at the EGM and we believe we have the necessary approval to proceed with the listing of UMW-OG in Bursa Malaysia,” UHB official told media reporters at the sideline after the meeting.

According to the circular distributed to shareholders, UMW-OG’s initial public offering (IPO) will undertake up to 843.18 million shares, representing up to 39 percent of the enlarged issued and paid-up share.- Malaysian Reserve

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

New Maybank CEO identified-Business Times

link.reuters.com/qef22v

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.