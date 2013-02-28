FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Lower import duty on Australian, Japanese cars-NST
February 28, 2013 / 2:17 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Lower import duty on Australian, Japanese cars-NST

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Import duty imposed on new vehicles from Japan and Australia will be gradually phased out by 2016.

The government is expected to initially reduce the current import duty of 30 percent on all types of new vehicles from the two countries to 22 percent effective this year, sources familiar with the matter said.

This will gradually be reduced further every year before being abolished in 2016.-New Straits Times.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Malaysia’s EPF buys into Spire-The Star

link.reuters.com/fut36t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
