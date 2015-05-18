FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's VSolar eyes turnaround in 2015-Edge Financial Daily
May 18, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's VSolar eyes turnaround in 2015-Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian software solution distributor and marketer VSolar Group Bhd expects to return to profitability this year as its solar plant kicks off, The Edge Financial Daily reported on Monday, citing Executive Director Ameezan Jamil.

The company is currently waiting approval from authorities to start commercial operations at its 1 MW solar plant in the northern state of Perak, Ameezan was quoted as saying. VSolar said on April 21 that it signed a collaboration agreement with Japan’s Eastasia Group Co Ltd to provide engineering and construction solutions to develop commercial solar farms.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
