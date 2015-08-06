FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's WCT plans REIT listing - Star
August 6, 2015 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's WCT plans REIT listing - Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian construction and property firm WCT Holdings Bhd plans to launch a real estate investment trust (REIT) next year, The Star reported on Thursday, citing Managing Director Peter Taing Kim Hwa.

The company will firm up plans by the year-end and if it does go ahead with the fund-raising event, the initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be towards the end of next year, the report added. (bit.ly/1K4srka)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

