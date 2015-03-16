FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Gabungan AQRS, Suria Capital in JV for $490 mln Borneo development
March 16, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Gabungan AQRS, Suria Capital in JV for $490 mln Borneo development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian construction-to-property developers Gabungan AQRS Berhad and Suria Capital Holdings Berhad have signed a deal to develop a seven-acre plot of land on the Borneo island of Sabah, the companies said in a joint release on Monday.

The site, One Jesselton Waterfront, with a net sale value of 1.8 billion ringgit ($486 million), is 82 percent is owned by Gabungan AQRS and the remainder by Suria.

For the announcement on the Malaysian bourse: bit.ly/1Ejlo4c ($1 = 3.7035 ringgit) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by David Holmes)

