Malaysia's Protasco bags $183 mln job to build government quarters
October 24, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Protasco bags $183 mln job to build government quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian builder Protasco Bhd has won a 578.5 million ringgit ($182.61 million) job to build apartments for government servants in the country’s administrative capital of Putrajaya, the firm said in a stock exchange filing late on Wednesday.

Protasco said it was appointed by state-run Putrajaya Corporation to develop 1,680 apartment units under an affordable housing scheme known as the 1Malaysia Civil Servants Housing Programme.

The project is expected to be completed within two years, Protasco said.

Protasco shares closed down 0.7 percent at 1.33 ringgit on Wednesday, underperforming the broader market that rose 0.60 percent. ($1 = 3.1680 ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

