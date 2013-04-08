FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Public Bank gets nod to issue $1.64 bln medium term notes
April 8, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Public Bank gets nod to issue $1.64 bln medium term notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s third largest lender by assets, Public Bank Bhd, has approval to raise up to 5 billion ringgit ($1.6 billion) in senior medium-term notes, it said on Monday.

The notes programme, approved by the country’s Securities Commission, has a tenure of up to 20 years and will be used to finance the bank’s working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes, Public Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

RAM Rating Services Bhd has assigned a final long-term rating of AAA to these notes.

Public Investment Bank is the principal adviser, lead arranger, lead manager and facility agent of the deal.

Shares of Public Bank dropped 0.24 percent to 16.34 ringgit per share, compared with a 0.04 percent fall in the benchmark stock index. ($1 = 3.0575 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

