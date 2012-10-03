FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia awards $240 mln rail contracts to 3 local firms
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia awards $240 mln rail contracts to 3 local firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Mass Rapid Transit rail project, which aims to ease congestion in Kuala Lumpur, has awarded construction contracts worth 732.2 million ringgit ($240 million) to three local firms.

Mass Rapid Corp Sdn Bhd, the company set up to undertake the transport project, said in a statement that Naim Engineering Sdn Bhd, a unit of Naim Holdings Berhad, won a 204.7 million ringgit contract.

UEM Construction Sdn Bhd and Apex Communications Sdn Bhd won contracts worth 275.8 million ringgit and 251.7 million ringgit respectively, it added.

The contracts were awarded in a tender open to 12 qualified Bumiputra companies. Bumiputra refers to majority ethnic Malays and other indigenous people in the country who benefit from a decades-old affirmative action policy.

The publicly funded MRT project was initially estimated to cost 37 billion ringgit, but more recent projections have put the figure at around 50 billion ringgit. ($1 = 3.0510 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.