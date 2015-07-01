UPDATE 3-Malaysia dodges a downgrade from Fitch; ringgit, stocks jump

* Fitch surprises by raising outlook to ‘stable’

* Malaysia’s fiscal finances improve, agency says

* Fiscal deficit expected to narrow further in 2015

* Local agencies can provide funding to support sovereign (Adds government response)

By Yantoultra Ngui and Trinna Leong

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings unexpectedly raised its outlook on Malaysia to “stable”, saying it expects the country’s fiscal deficit to narrow further this year despite lower oil prices, sending the ringgit and local stocks higher.

The agency on Wednesday maintained Malaysia’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR) at A- and local currency at A, with the outlook revised up from negative.

In response, Malaysia’s finance ministry said it “remains resolute in strengthening public finances and will stay the course of fiscal consolidation path towards achieving a balanced budget by 2020”.

It said Fitch’s revised outlook “reflects the strong economic fundamentals and the sound financial position of the country”.

Prime Minister Najib Razak tweeted that he was “pleased” with Fitch’s move.

In July 2013, Fitch attached the “negative” outlook to Malaysia, and it suggested earlier this year there was a 50 percent chance of a rating downgrade.

Wednesday’s decision, which surprised economists, lifted Malaysia’s benchmark stock index, which was up 1.8 percent at midday, and the ringgit, up about 1 percent.

“It’s a giant win for Malaysia, in particular with respect to the sentiment which has been overly negative,” said Euben Paracuelles, economist at Nomura Holdings. “The move back to ‘stable’ corrects a lot of that”.

Fitch said Malaysia’s fiscal finances have improved and views progress on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and fuel subsidy reform as supportive of the fiscal finances.

The Southeast Asian net energy exporter has been navigating a tricky economic environment where oil prices have softened and the ringgit hit 10-year lows against the U.S dollar. A controversy surrounding debt-laden state fund 1MDB has also weighed on Malaysia’s currency and credit rating.

A NARROWING SURPLUS

Fitch said “the depth of Malaysia’s local capital markets supports the sovereign’s domestic financing needs.”

It added that while the share of non-resident holdings of government securities was high and the sovereign’s debt profile was weak, “local agencies such as (the) Employee Provident Fund (state pension fund) can provide funding to support the sovereign in the event of a sell-off by non-residents”.

Fitch also said Malaysia’s fiscal position remained weak, but it forecast that Malaysia’s current account will see a surplus of 1.4 percent of gross domestic product this year and 1.1 percent in 2016.

The narrowing current account was attributed to “a decline in the savings rate and a pick up in investments that is partly driven by the Economic Transformation Programme”.

Concerns over 1MDB lingers as “federal government debt and explicit guarantees continue to increase,” Fitch said. The agency added that it believed the Malaysian sovereign was incurring additional contingent liabilities beyond explicit guarantees because of quasi-fiscal operations of 1MDB.

“Fitch thinks there is a high probability that sovereign support for 1MDB would be forthcoming if needed,” it said.

The finance ministry said “1MDB will not pose a systemic risk to the financial sector”.

PRESSURE ON THE PM

Najib has come under pressure from former premier Mahathir Mohamad to step down over alleged mismanagement of the economy and the performance of 1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Najib.

Worries over state-funded 1MDB have weighed on the ringgit, which was worst performing currency in emerging Asia this year until Wednesday morning.

“The ringgit will still see pressure in the near term with the narrowing current account,” said Michael Wan, economist at Credit Suisse.

“But market-wise, it is going to be positive now that it removes the uncertainty of potential move in credit rating for the next few months.”

Malaysia achieved its fiscal deficit target of 3.5 percent last year. It originally had a target of 3 percent in 2015, which was revised to 3.2 percent following the drop in global oil prices.

The country also amended its growth forecast between 4.5 and 5.5 percent, from 5-6 percent.

Standard & Poor’s has a “stable” outlook while Moody’s has “positive”. (Additional reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Richard Borsuk)